Lifequake: Tarini Mohan's book about what came after, not miracles

Lifequake: Tarini Mohan's book about what came after, not miracles

She writes with remarkable lucidity about the estrangement of living in a body that no longer responds the way it once did, of the disjuncture between intention and execution

Lifequake: A Story of Hope and Humanity
Lifequake: A Story of Hope and Humanity

Ananya Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Lifequake: A Story of Hope and Humanity
By Tarini Mohan
Published by Juggernaut
296 pages ₹799
 
At the age of 24, Tarini Mohan found herself in Uganda moved, like many young people, by the compulsion to search for meaning, adventure, and a desire to help the vulnerable. Just occasionally such quests can be interrupted by catastrophe and discovery of another kind. In Ms Mohan’s case, it came without prelude or warning: A motorcycle taxi accident. One moment, she was cruising down Yusuf Lule Road, her life still wide open in front of her. Next, the screech of tires, the sickening collision of
