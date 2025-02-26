Lōal Kashmir: Stories of love and longing in a conflict-ridden land

Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing in a Torn Land

Author: Mehak Jamal

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 364

Price: Rs 599

Although the waves of unrest in Kashmir have been well-documented, the lived experiences of the people who went through those troubled times remain obscure. For Mehak Jamal, the seed for her first book was sown after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 36A in August 2019, when the valley was blanketed under a months-long communication clampdown. “In that stifling silence,” she writes, “I kept hearing stories of how Kashmiris reached out to each other in dire times and how they found ingenious ways