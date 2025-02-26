Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Lōal Kashmir: Stories of love and longing in a conflict-ridden land

Lōal Kashmir: Stories of love and longing in a conflict-ridden land

Lack of connectivity and communication breakdown is not a novel occurrence in the Kashmir Valley

book
Premium

Areeb Ahmad
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing in a Torn Land
Author: Mehak Jamal
Publisher: HarperCollins India
Pages: 364
Price: Rs 599
  Although the waves of unrest in Kashmir have been well-documented, the lived experiences of the people who went through those troubled times remain obscure. For Mehak Jamal, the seed for her first book was sown after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 36A in August 2019, when the valley was blanketed under a months-long communication clampdown. “In that stifling silence,” she writes, “I kept hearing stories of how Kashmiris reached out to each other in dire times and how they found ingenious ways
Topics : BS Opinion BOOK REVIEW Book

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon