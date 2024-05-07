Business Standard
Making family businesses last

Through 12 case studies and plenty of anecdotes and nuggets of wisdom strewn throughout, Beyond Three Generations is a book that every founder seeking longevity for their business must read

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
Beyond Three Generations: The Definitive Guide to Building Enduring Indian Family Businesses
Author: Navas Meeran, MSA Kumar, Firoz Meeran, George Skaria
Publisher: Harper Business
Pages: 215
Price: Rs 599


Few family-owned firms anywhere in the world last beyond three generations. The late Andrew Carnegie, who built up US Steel and became the richest man in the world for some time, had coined a phrase for it:  It takes three generations to go from shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves. Other countries have similar proverbs. The assumption is that the first generation starts the business, the second builds it up, while the third generation of the family squanders away
First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

