Making family businesses last

Beyond Three Generations: The Definitive Guide to Building Enduring Indian Family Businesses

Author: Navas Meeran, MSA Kumar, Firoz Meeran, George Skaria

Publisher: Harper Business

Pages: 215

Price: Rs 599

Few family-owned firms anywhere in the world last beyond three generations. The late Andrew Carnegie, who built up US Steel and became the richest man in the world for some time, had coined a phrase for it: It takes three generations to go from shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves. Other countries have similar proverbs. The assumption is that the first generation starts the business, the second builds it up, while the third generation of the family squanders away