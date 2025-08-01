Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marcus Du Sautoy's book demystifies maths, builds bonds with humanities

Marcus Du Sautoy's book demystifies maths, builds bonds with humanities

How creativity is intimately connected to mathematics, even when the artists themselves may not be fully aware of it

Dr Du Sautoy is also a classical musician who plays trumpet and violin in orchestras.
Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:35 AM IST

Book: Mathematics Shapes Creativity
Author: Marcus Du Sautoy 
Published by: HarperCollins 
Price: ₹336 pages  Marcus Du Sautoy is a working mathematician who holds the Simonyi Chair for the Public Understanding of Science at Oxford University. He is the writer of several acclaimed books, including The Music of the Primes, which is a superb explanation of the Riemann Hypothesis.
 
Dr Du Sautoy is also a classical musician who plays trumpet and violin in orchestras. He learnt Sanskrit in order to grasp the theory behind the rhythms and melodies of Indian classical music, and the metres and syllabic count of epic poetry. He has also
Topics : Book Reviews & Features BOOK REVIEW
