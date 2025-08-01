Marcus Du Sautoy's book demystifies maths, builds bonds with humanities

Book: Mathematics Shapes Creativity

Author: Marcus Du Sautoy

Published by: HarperCollins

Price: ₹336 pages Marcus Du Sautoy is a working mathematician who holds the Simonyi Chair for the Public Understanding of Science at Oxford University. He is the writer of several acclaimed books, including The Music of the Primes, which is a superb explanation of the Riemann Hypothesis.

Dr Du Sautoy is also a classical musician who plays trumpet and violin in orchestras. He learnt Sanskrit in order to grasp the theory behind the rhythms and melodies of Indian classical music, and the metres and syllabic count of epic poetry. He has also