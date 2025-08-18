Meet the Savarnas: Ravikant Kisana's book on millennials and exclusion

Meet the Savarnas: Indian Millennials Whose Mediocrity Broke Everything by Ravikant Kisana Published by Ebury Press 256 pages ₹699 “Aapka naam kya hai? (What’s your name?)” “Amritesh.” “Poora naam kya hai? (what’s your full name?)” “Amritesh Mukherjee.” A satisfied smile would follow, if not another question. “Ye Mukherjee kya hote hain? (Which caste do the Mukherjees belong to?)” The dance of social sorting proceeds thus. “Aapka naam kya hai? (What’s your name?)” “Amritesh.” “Poora naam kya hai? (what’s your full name?)” “Amritesh Mukherjee.” A satisfied smile would follow, if not another question. “Ye Mukherjee kya hote hain? (Which caste do the Mukherjees belong to?)” The dance of social sorting proceeds thus.

This ritual, perfected over millennia, requires no formal training. Every Savarna child absorbs its rhythms through osmosis. The questioner’s satisfaction is the visible manifestation of a system that has spent centuries perfecting the art of human categorisation.