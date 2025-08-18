Meet the Savarnas: Ravikant Kisana's book on millennials and exclusion

Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
For a society so deeply entrenched in caste and class, the cognitive dissonance is astonishing. Caste is ancient history one moment, yet dictates marriage or who works at your house the next

Amritesh Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Meet the Savarnas: Indian Millennials Whose Mediocrity Broke Everything
by Ravikant Kisana Published by Ebury Press
256 pages   ₹699
  “Aapka naam kya hai? (What’s your name?)” “Amritesh.” “Poora naam kya hai? (what’s your full name?)” “Amritesh Mukherjee.” A satisfied smile would follow, if not another question. “Ye Mukherjee kya hote hain? (Which caste do the Mukherjees belong to?)” The dance of social sorting proceeds thus.
 
This ritual, perfected over millennia, requires no formal training. Every Savarna child absorbs its rhythms through osmosis. The questioner’s satisfaction is the visible manifestation of a system that has spent centuries perfecting the art of human categorisation.
