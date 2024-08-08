Business Standard
Mixed feelings about identity

In Both, Not Half explores the diverse facets of mixed identity, going beyond individual experiences

Both Not Half: A Radical New Approach to Mixed Heritage Identity
Both Not Half: A Radical New Approach to Mixed Heritage Identity

Saurabh Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
Both Not Half: A Radical New Approach to Mixed Heritage Identity
Author: Jassa Ahluwalia
Publisher: Harper Collins
Pages: 344
Price:  Rs 499

In the first chapter of Manifesto: On Never Giving Up (Penguin, 2022), titled “Heritage, Childhood, Family, Origins”, the 2019 Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo notes that growing up she was labelled “half-caste” ­— a “term for biracial people at that time”.

Ms Evaristo was born in 1959 to a Nigerian father and an English mother. The British actor, writer and filmmaker Jassa Ahluwalia was born in 1990 to an English mother and a Punjabi father. The three decades

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

