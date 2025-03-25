'My Head For A Tree' offers rare insight into the Bishnoi way of life

My Head For A Tree: The Extraordinary Story of the Bishnoi, the World’s First Eco-Warriors

Author: Martin Goodman

Publisher: Profile Books /Hachette

Pages: 272

Price: Rs 699

Would you give your own life to protect a tree or save an animal from being killed? This question might sound absurd if you believe that human life — and more specifically your own — is inherently more precious than all other forms of life. However, the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan looks at things a bit differently. Their beliefs, based on rules laid down by their guru Jambhoji (1451-1536), require them to be kind to all