Naipaul's India

The Indian TrilogyAuthor: V S NaipaulPublisher: Picador IndiaPrice: Rs 1,299 Pages: 1079When V S Naipaul died in London on 11 August 2018, obituaries poured in, praising his remarkable achievements as a writer. Comparing him with Charles Dickens and Leo Tolstoy, the New York Times described him as “a lightning rod for criticism”, who “exempted neither colonizer nor colonized from his scrutiny”. The Guardian described him as a “phenomenon and a spectacle, the ‘writer’ personified.” Writing for the Financial Times, Nilanjana S Roy pointed out: “Few writers have left behind such a vast and complicated legacy.” He was a writer who had mentored many and inspired more, but treated most women in his life — his wife Patricia Ann Hale, his mistress Margaret Gooding, and even his editor, the redoubtable Diana Athill — with contempt and casual carelessness. With this knowledge, it is often difficult to approach Naipaul’s work. Roy