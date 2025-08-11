No, Minister: Subhash Chandra Garg's 2nd memoir mirrors tone of his first

No, Minister

By Subhash Chandra Garg

Published by Juggernaut

424 pages ₹799

There are no government-mandated uniforms for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, but they must follow an unwritten dress code. A price has to be paid by those who don’t. It may be a casual admonition or a serious charge. Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg recounts in this book two such instances from his 36-year-long service as an IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre.