On Failing: Where the quiet complexities of failure take centre stage

ON FAILING

Editor: Amit Chaudhuri

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 124

Price: ₹399

Literary Activism is a project that began in 2014 with a series of annual symposia. The project aims to create a space for creative and critical discussions and intervention beyond commercial publishing, literary festivals and traditional academia. It brings together numerous national and international poets, novelists, translators, artists, journalists, scholars, filmmakers and publishers. On Failing, edited by Amit Chaudhuri, is a collection of eight essays and one short story presented at the fifth symposium in February 2020.