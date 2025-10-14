On the Margins of Protection: How refugee rights are being redefined

On the Margins of Protection

Edited by Paula Banerjee

Published by Orient BlackSwan

279 pages ₹1020

By the end of April 2025, more than 122 million people were displaced around the world, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). On the Margins of Protection, edited by Paula Banerjee, aims to provide a fresh perspective to the long-standing crisis of displaced people, while challenging the ways in which we have understood the global problem.