On the Margins of Protection: How refugee rights are being redefined

On the Margins of Protection
Edited by Paula Banerjee
Published by Orient BlackSwan
279 pages ₹1020By the end of April 2025, more than 122 million people were displaced around the world, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). On the Margins of Protection, edited by Paula Banerjee, aims to provide a fresh perspective to the long-standing crisis of displaced people, while challenging the ways in which we have understood the global problem.
The book’s origins date back to 2015, called the “summer of migrations”, when Europe experienced thousands of Syrian refugees attempting to make it across the sea to the