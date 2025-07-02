Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Rivers as kin, not property: A powerful case for ecological empathy

Rivers as kin, not property: A powerful case for ecological empathy

There is hope that we can conserve what remains and revive what has been lost of our rivers - but it begins with acknowledging that a river is a living, breathing entity

Book
premium

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Is A River Alive?
by Robert MacFarlane
Published by Norton
374 pages ₹3,646 
Robert MacFarlane is well-known Cambridge University scholar who has written several books on the theme of the fragility of nature and its relentless spoliation in the service of extractive and profit-seeking corporate interests enabled by complicit state authority. His latest book blends together travel writing, biography and science to create a compelling narrative about the umbilical cords that connect humanity to the natural world it inhabits. The title of the book presages what follows — the notion that life animates the rivers, mountains, forests, and the oceans around us, that
Topics : Climate Change Book Reviews Book river
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon