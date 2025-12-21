India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup final: IND eyeing 9th title; toss at 10 am IST
India beat Pakistan by 90 runs when they last met each other in the U19 Asia Cup 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
A blockbuster finish awaits today as India and Pakistan lock horns in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy, with the title and regional bragging rights up for grabs. For India, the equation is simple—another win would secure a record-extending 12th championship and reaffirm their supremacy at the age-group level.
India have been relentless so far, cruising through the group stage unbeaten and then brushing aside Sri Lanka in the semifinals. Their campaign has been marked by fearless batting and disciplined bowling, producing a side that looks well-rounded and confident. Big totals at the top have laid strong foundations, while the middle order has shown the temperament to absorb pressure and rebuild when required.
Several youngsters have announced themselves on the big stage, combining flair with responsibility. The pace attack has also played a decisive role, striking with the new ball and ensuring opponents are never allowed to settle. That all-round strength gives India a psychological edge heading into the final.
Pakistan arrive with momentum of their own after knocking out Bangladesh, but their journey has been less smooth. While their fast bowlers have consistently posed a threat and can exploit any early mistakes, the batting line-up has struggled to find rhythm across matches. They will need a complete performance to challenge a confident Indian unit.
Given the history between the two sides, today’s contest is expected to be fiercely competitive despite the age-group tag. With both teams accustomed to high-pressure environments, the final could hinge on moments—early wickets, partnerships under stress, or a spell that turns the game. For India, it’s a chance to continue a winning trend; for Pakistan, an opportunity to rewrite the script on the biggest stage.
The toss for the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf will take place at 10 am IST.
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final in India.
The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final in India.
