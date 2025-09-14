Rocket Dreams: Those magnificent billionaires and their flying machines

ROCKET DREAMS: Musk, Bezos, and the Inside Story of the New, Trillion-Dollar Space Race

by Christian Davenport,

Published by Crown

Currency

371 pages, $32

REBECCA BOYLE

When the rocket company Blue Origin didn’t get a lunar lander contract with NASA in April 2021, its founder, Jeff Bezos, was fuming. Blue Origin had been working for years on a prototype lander, hoping to wrest funding — and some fame — from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, by then a trusted partner to the American space agency. Just four months into the