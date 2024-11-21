Business Standard
S Jaishankar's book offers a practitioner's view of Indian foreign policy

While many academics and diplomats have penned books and memoirs on foreign policy, S Jaishankar's work offers a blend of hands-on experience, insight, and analysis

Why Bharat Matters
Why Bharat Matters

Rup Narayan Das
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Why Bharat Matters
Author: S Jaishankar
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 226
Price: Rs 695
  At a time when India’s external image has acquired a degree of robustness and resonance, a book on India’s foreign policy written by someone who plays a role in shaping it must be considered a valuable addition to the existing literature on the subject. This is the second book by S Jaishankar on foreign policy, after the The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, published in 2020.  The title of the book, Why Bharat Matters, is suggestive of India’s ascendency in the world viewed through the prism of the current
