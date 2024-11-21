S Jaishankar's book offers a practitioner's view of Indian foreign policy

Why Bharat Matters

Author: S Jaishankar

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 226

Price: Rs 695

At a time when India’s external image has acquired a degree of robustness and resonance, a book on India’s foreign policy written by someone who plays a role in shaping it must be considered a valuable addition to the existing literature on the subject. This is the second book by S Jaishankar on foreign policy, after the The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, published in 2020. The title of the book, Why Bharat Matters, is suggestive of India’s ascendency in the world viewed through the prism of the current