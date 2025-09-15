S Muralidhar's book spotlights SC's fault lines and judicial fallibility

[In] Complete Justice? The Supreme Court at 75, Critical Reflections

by S Muralidhar (ed)

Published by Juggernaut

xl +584 pages ₹1,499

The Indian Constitution has turned 75 this year. Political leaders of any consequence, editorial writers, legal scholars, and public intellectuals, renowned or otherwise, have had much to say about this momentous occasion. But the main interpreter and guardian of that “holy book of our Republic,” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called it, the Supreme Court of India, which is also of the same vintage, has not received such attention. Its various judgments and arguments have been frequently commented