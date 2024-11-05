Sara Ahmed's book offers a deep dive into the feminist killjoy perspective

THE FEMINIST KILLJOY HANDBOOK Author: Sara Ahmed Publisher: Allen Lane Pages: 322 Price: Rs 1,399 If, as a woman, you’ve tried to assert yourself in a situation, platformed your viewpoint, shared your unease at something, or taken offence at one thing or the other, chances are that you’ve heard the following statements or their variations: “Be a sport, yaar !” “Why spoil the fun, man?!” “You’re taking everything too literally.” If, as a woman, you’ve tried to assert yourself in a situation, platformed your viewpoint, shared your unease at something, or taken offence at one thing or the other, chances are that you’ve heard the following statements or their variations: “Be a sport, yaar !” “Why spoil the fun, man?!” “You’re taking everything too literally.”

If that has happened to you, you’re likely a feminist killjoy (though “not all killjoys are feminist” — just to put it out there.) If you aspire to be one, independent academic and