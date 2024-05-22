Seismic matters

The Rumbling Earth: The Story of Indian Earthquakes

Author: C P Rajendran & Kusala Rajendran

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 256

Price: Rs 699

Last year, Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who had accurately predicted the twin earthquakes in Turkey and Syria of February 2023, predicted a massive earthquake in Pakistan. In December, Pakistan was indeed jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4, fortunately without loss of life. But Mr Hoogerbeets’ findings, which are controversially based on the alignment of celestial bodies, are intriguing because earthquakes cannot really be predicted.

In fact, just a month after his widely reported prediction, it was Nepal that was unprepared for