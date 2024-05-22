Business Standard
Seismic matters

The Rumbling Earth demystifies the science behind earthquakes, allowing readers to grasp this phenomenon in all its variety

Book
Premium

Chittajit Mitra
5 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
The Rumbling Earth: The Story of Indian Earthquakes
Author: C P Rajendran & Kusala Rajendran
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 256
Price:  Rs 699

Last year, Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who had accurately predicted the twin earthquakes in Turkey and Syria of February 2023, predicted a massive earthquake in Pakistan. In December, Pakistan was indeed jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4, fortunately without loss of life. But Mr Hoogerbeets’ findings, which are controversially based on the alignment of celestial bodies, are intriguing because earthquakes cannot really be predicted.

In fact, just a month after his widely reported prediction, it was Nepal that was unprepared for
First Published: May 22 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

