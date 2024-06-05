Smiling with a stiff upper lip

A Fly on the RBI Wall: An Insider’s View of the Central Bank
Author: Alpana Killawala
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 232
Price: Rs 595
Alpana Killawala was a familiar name for years for anybody who followed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). There were an endless number of press releases signed off by Killawala appearing on the RBI website. While the Governor was the face of the institution, Ms Killawala was the name associated with the organisation! She brought us the good, the bad and the pedantic releases with a regularity that was difficult to ignore.
The function of communication is especially important in an institution