Smiling with a stiff upper lip

A Fly on the RBI Wall: An Insider’s View of the Central Bank

Author: Alpana Killawala

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 232

Price: Rs 595

Alpana Killawala was a familiar name for years for anybody who followed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). There were an endless number of press releases signed off by Killawala appearing on the RBI website. While the Governor was the face of the institution, Ms Killawala was the name associated with the organisation! She brought us the good, the bad and the pedantic releases with a regularity that was difficult to ignore.