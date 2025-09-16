Song of India: New book clarifies why Tagore composed the national anthem

Song of India: A Study of the National Anthem

by Rudrangshu Mukherjee

Published by Aleph

86 pages ₹399

At a time when the idea of India as a pluralist society is being questioned in certain circles, a book explaining the basic premise of the country’s national anthem is appropriate. More importantly, such a book serves as a timely reminder of the principles of harmony and unity in diversity, enshrined in a song that Rabindranath Tagore composed in December 1911 and which was adopted as India’s national anthem in 1950.