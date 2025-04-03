'Spies, Lies and Allies' recalls two forgotten pre-Independence stories

Spies, Lies and Allies: The Extraordinary Lives of Chatto and Roy
Author: Kavitha Rao
Publisher: Westland Non-fiction
Pages: 272
Price: Rs 499Somerset Maugham writes in his story, Guila Lazzari, on Chatto, “He is the most dangerous conspirator in or out of India. He’s done more harm than all the rest of them put together. You know that there’s a gang of these Indians in Berlin; well, he’s the brains of it. If he could be got out of the way, I could afford to ignore these others.”
What are the true markings of an extraordinary life? Must it reshape the world like