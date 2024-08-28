Take a leisurely walk, enjoy the sights, sounds and flavours of nostalgia

Provincials: Postcards from the Peripheries

Author: Sumana Roy

Publisher: Aleph Book Company

Pages: 320

Price: Rs 899

Is the word “provincial” a slur, an identity, or merely the opposite of “cosmopolitan”? As a geographical category, does it seem fixed like a rock or fluid like a river? As a literary sensibility, is it self-assured or lacking in ambition? Sumana Roy’s new book Provincials: Postcards from the Peripheries invites us to join her on a long and leisurely walk with these questions that she ventures to explore rather than answer.