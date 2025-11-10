Tangerine: A journey of self and truth shaped by political change

Tangerine: How to Read the Upanishads Without Giving Up Coffee

by Namita Devidayal

Published by Westland

224 pages ₹599

In a world divided between right and wrong, right and left, where centrism is seen as too neutral a ground, journalist and author Namita Devidayal’s new memoir stands apart in negotiating a fair ground for itself. It tells the story of an unexpected journey into Hindu philosophy during a period of personal turmoil. Spurred by a chance encounter with a practitioner of Hindu spirituality in Rishikesh when melancholy had begun to set