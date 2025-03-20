Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / 'Tareekh Pe Justice' uncovers institutional failures behind slow justice

'Tareekh Pe Justice' uncovers institutional failures behind slow justice

The slow pace of our justice system is often blamed on a lack of resources, but Tareekh Pe Justice argues this misdiagnosis hides deeper institutional failures

BOOK
Premium

Neha Bhatt
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tareekh Pe Justice: Reforms for India’s District Courts
Author:  Prashant Reddy T and Chitrakshi Jain
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Pages: 270
Price: Rs 799 
In Tareekh Pe Justice: Reforms for India’s District Courts, authors Prashant Reddy T and Chitrakshi Jain flip the iconic Tareekh Pe Tareekh dialogue from a Hindi film to offer a long-term cure for India’s chronic courtroom ills.
 
Their diagnosis sharply contrasts with the conventional debates on what ails the judiciary. It comes at a time when the sluggish pace of courts no longer raises as many eyebrows, with inertia and apathy baked into the system over decades. There have been
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon