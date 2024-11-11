The betrayal of a social revolution: Rohin Bhatt explores marriage equality

The Urban Elite v. Union of India: The Unfulfilled Constitutional Promise of Marriage (In) Equality

Author: Rohin Bhatt

Publisher: Ebury Press

Pages: 248

Price: Rs 499

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court announced its verdict in Supriyo Chakraborty vs Union of India, crushing the hopes of people who thought that the decriminalisation of homosexuality would be followed by legal recognition for same-sex marriages. The outpouring of grief and rage in response to the apex court’s refusal to recognise their right to marry have found a home in lawyer Rohin Bhatt’s book The Urban Elite v. Union of India.

The