The bigotry of the victim

This is a disturbing book, and a much-needed one, because the obsession with appearance continues to thrive in spaces where gay men seek romance, sex and companionship

Coming Out of My Skin by Jean-Baptiste Phou
Coming Out of My Skin by Jean-Baptiste Phou

Chintan Girish Modi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
Coming Out of My Skin
Author: Jean-Baptiste Phou
Publisher: Seagull Books
Translator: Edward Gauvin
Price: Rs 599   Pages: 124

What was it like to be a gay man born to Chinese-Cambodian parents in France in the early 1980s? How did anti-Asian racism play out in the predominantly white world of gay dating? What were the psychological implications of being reduced to a stereotype and not seen as an individual, of being repeatedly told that one was inherently unattractive because of one’s race? How did someone at the receiving end deal with this humiliation? Read financial analyst-turned-actor Jean-Baptiste Phou’s memoir, Coming Out of My Skin,

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

