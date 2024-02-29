The dehumanising factor

Being Muslim in Hindu India: A Critical View
Author: Ziya Us Salam
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 344
Price: Rs 599
Growing up, the phrase that always came up in some context or the other was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam , which means that the world is one family. The phrase certainly shaped my worldview. But when we live in post-truth reality, where words are being dissociated from their meaning, does this phrase retain its essence? Noted social commentator and writer Ziya Us Salam in Being Muslim in Hindu India has tried to chronicle the events that are gradually leading to the disintegrations of India’s promised family.
The writer