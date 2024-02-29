Sensex (    %)
                        
The dehumanising factor

Social commentator Ziya Us Salam's book debunks popular myths around history and laments the slow encroachments on Muslim rights by far-right groups, providing truth and hope in the process

book
Premium

Chittajit Mitra
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:39 PM IST
Being Muslim in Hindu India: A Critical View
Author: Ziya Us Salam
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 344
Price: Rs 599

Growing up, the phrase that always came up in some context or the other was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam , which means that the world is one family. The phrase certainly shaped my worldview. But when we live in post-truth reality, where words are being dissociated from their meaning, does this phrase retain its essence? Noted social commentator and writer Ziya Us Salam in Being Muslim in Hindu India has tried to chronicle the events that are gradually leading to the disintegrations of India’s promised family.

The writer

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

