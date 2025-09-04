The Evin Prison Bakers Club: Prison memoir details hard-baked resistance

The Evin Prison Bakers’ Club: Surviving Iran’s Most Notorious Prisons in 16 Recipes

By Sepideh Gholian

Published by Oneworld Publications

200 pages ₹399

In 1988, the Islamic Republic of Iran killed and buried political prisoners in the Khavaran cemetery — nine years after the 1979 revolution that established Ayatollah Khomeini as the Supreme Leader and Iran as a theocratic state. This mass execution gave rise to a resistance group called “Mothers of Khavaran”. It includes mothers and family members of the victims dedicated to seeking truth and justice from the state. In 2022, the death of Jina Mahsa Amini led to