Business Standard
Home / Book / The Fifteen: How diverse women united to shape free India's Constitution

The Fifteen: How diverse women united to shape free India's Constitution

At a time when the Uniform Civil Code is being widely discussed, the book explores what the women in the Constituent Assembly thought of the idea

Book
Premium

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Fifteen: The Lives and Times of the Women in India’s Constituent Assembly
Author: Angellica Aribam & Akash Satyawali
Publisher: Hatchette
Pages: 310
Price: Rs 799


Hidden Figures, a Hollywood film released in 2016 was about the lives of three Black women mathematicians whose contribution to the launch of the American space capsule, Friendship 7, was seminal. The film describes their day-to-day struggles against discrimination, prejudice and other barriers that they overcame to become role models for many.

Angellica Aribam and Akash Satyawali have embarked on a similar project about the 15 women who were among the 299 people in the Indian Constituent
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon