The Fifteen: How diverse women united to shape free India's Constitution

The Fifteen: The Lives and Times of the Women in India’s Constituent Assembly
Author: Angellica Aribam & Akash Satyawali
Publisher: Hatchette
Pages: 310
Price: Rs 799
Hidden Figures, a Hollywood film released in 2016 was about the lives of three Black women mathematicians whose contribution to the launch of the American space capsule, Friendship 7, was seminal. The film describes their day-to-day struggles against discrimination, prejudice and other barriers that they overcame to become role models for many.
Angellica Aribam and Akash Satyawali have embarked on a similar project about the 15 women who were among the 299 people in the Indian Constituent