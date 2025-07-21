The Johnson & Johnson Files: Unhealthy truths and defective hip implants

The Johnson & Johnson Files: The Indian Secrets of a Global Giant

by Kaunain Sheriff M. Published by Juggernaut 379 pages ₹599

In 1998, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) — known for everything from band aids to baby powder — took over DePuy for a whopping $3.5 billion dollars. DePuy Inc, a Warsaw-based company, was one of the largest and most respectable names in hip and knee implants in the world. It was the second-largest player in these areas in the US market and had a presence in 23 countries, including India. It was a great buy — within just over a decade, it became