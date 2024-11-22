'The Nature of Nature' book review: False solutions for climate change

The Nature of Nature: The Metabolic Disorder of Climate Change

Author: Vandana Shiva

Publisher: Women Unlimited Ink

Pages: 166

Price: Rs 450 As the ghastly impacts of climate change become more visible in our everyday lives, it is hard to shake off the feeling that one must step up and do something constructive. Conscientious people all over the world are evaluating their choices with respect to food, clothing, transport, leisure, and housing, then switching to alternatives that support the health of our planet. Their actions show that humans are capable of thinking beyond their own convenience, and cultivating new habits that are better aligned with