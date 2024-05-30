The need for 'steward leadership'

Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG is Not Enough
Author: Rajeev Peshawaria
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 322
Price: Rs 599
Gone are the days when businesses could focus entirely on maximising profits without caring about their social responsibility and environmental impact. They cannot afford to be so blasé any longer because clients and consumers expect them to do better. If they refuse to get their act together, they risk being called out on social media, losing goodwill and incurring losses.
“Urgent calls for action on climate change, socioeconomic inequality and cyber vulnerability have spawned a new sector for the asset management industry, with the emergence of