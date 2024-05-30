The need for 'steward leadership'

Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG is Not Enough

Author: Rajeev Peshawaria

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 322

Price: Rs 599

Gone are the days when businesses could focus entirely on maximising profits without caring about their social responsibility and environmental impact. They cannot afford to be so blasé any longer because clients and consumers expect them to do better. If they refuse to get their act together, they risk being called out on social media, losing goodwill and incurring losses.