'The Palestinian Laboratory' explores key issues in Israel-Gaza conflict

The Palestine Laboratory

Author: Antony Loewenstein

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 699

As the world witnesses the brutal ethnic cleansing in Gaza under the formidable military technology deployed by the Israeli Defence Forces, why are certain countries either mum or supportive of one the biggest mass killings of the 21st century? In The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World, award-winning journalist and writer Antony Loewenstein reveals how the occupied territories of Palestine are used as a testing ground for Israeli weapons and then sold around the world, irrespective of the consequences.