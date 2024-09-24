Business Standard
Home / Book / 'The Palestinian Laboratory' explores key issues in Israel-Gaza conflict

'The Palestinian Laboratory' explores key issues in Israel-Gaza conflict

The book seeks to answer a crucial question: Why does violence against Palestinians fail to elicit meaningful empathy from powerful nations?

The Palestine Laboratory
Premium

The Palestine Laboratory

Chittajit Mitra
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
The Palestine Laboratory 
Author: Antony Loewenstein
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
Pages: 304
Price: Rs 699

As the world witnesses the brutal ethnic cleansing in Gaza under the formidable military technology deployed by the Israeli Defence Forces, why are certain countries either mum or supportive of one the biggest mass killings of the 21st century? In The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World, award-winning journalist and writer Antony Loewenstein reveals how the occupied territories of Palestine are used as a testing ground for Israeli weapons and then sold around the world, irrespective of the consequences.

In 2021, the news

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon