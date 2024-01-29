The politics of food

Sacred Cows and Chicken Manchurian: The Everyday Politics of Eating Meat in India
Author: James Staples
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 179
Price: Rs 299
Long ago, when the internet in India was still in its infancy, a huge fight broke out, much to everyone’s amusement. When the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals launched their website (Peta), another Peta website was launched— by the People for Eating Tasty Animals. At the time, conspiracy theorists attributed the riposte to the advocacy of vegetarianism to being funded by the meat processing industry in India. The debate did not last long, as is the way of the internet.