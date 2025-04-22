The true value of a book really lies in what the reader takes from it

HBR DAILY LEADER: Everyday Wisdom for Exceptional Leadership

Curated: Harvard Business Review archives

Publisher: HBS Publishing/Penguin Random House

Pages: 376

Price: ₹899

There is a mystique about leadership. Management pedagogy is awash with theories of how leaders develop. The Great Man theory that history is made by great men or heroes has been the favourite haunt of historians to explain how great men shaped the trajectory of history. These theories trace their inspiration to Thomas Carlyle, who delivered a series of lectures on heroism in 1840.