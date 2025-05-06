Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Undying Light: Gopalkrishna Gandhi's memoir on modern India's making

The Undying Light: Gopalkrishna Gandhi's memoir on modern India's making

Gopalkrishna Gandhi's memoir offers an up close and personal view of the making of the modern nation-state, given his proximity to those who shaped the formative years of independent India

THE UNDYING LIGHT: A Personal History of Independent India
Premium

THE UNDYING LIGHT: A Personal History of Independent India

Chittajit Mitra Allahabad
5 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

THE UNDYING LIGHT: A Personal History of Independent India
Author: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Publisher: Aleph
Pages: 624
Price: ₹999
  The 1940s was a historically important decade for the Indian subcontinent because it set the foundations for independence from colonial rule. The generation that was born in that decade (or slightly earlier), therefore, can trace the history of independent India, or at least a version of it. Former diplomat and administrator Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari, has decided to offer a deeply personal account of the struggle for Indian independence.
 
Divided into eight chapters, each of them covering a decade or
Topics : BS Reads Gopalkrishna Gandhi BOOK REVIEW Book reading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon