This American Woman: Aunti Zarna takes the mic and the spotlight

This American Woman: Aunti Zarna takes the mic and the spotlight

As one sifts through pages of this breezy memoir full of interesting anecdotes and life lessons, two subliminally influential experiences that helped shape Garg's life before her marriage can be noted

This American Woman: A One-in-a-Billion Memoir
This American Woman: A One-in-a-Billion Memoir

Saurabh Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

This American Woman: A One-in-a-Billion Memoir
By Zarna Garg
Published by Penguin Random House
306 pages   ₹799
  One often has to be reminded of their talent and told: “Hey, you have it in you.” In the Indian-American comic Zarna Garg’s case, that person was her daughter Zoya, who asked her mother to try her hand at stand-up comedy. It’d have been daunting for Garg to embark on this ambition, 18 “failed LLCs later”. But Garg acted on her “special gift” and transformed herself into Auntie Zarna, her onstage persona and as her fans love to call her, bursting onto the standup comedy scene
