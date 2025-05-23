This American Woman: Aunti Zarna takes the mic and the spotlight

This American Woman: A One-in-a-Billion Memoir

By Zarna Garg

Published by Penguin Random House

306 pages ₹799

One often has to be reminded of their talent and told: “Hey, you have it in you.” In the Indian-American comic Zarna Garg’s case, that person was her daughter Zoya, who asked her mother to try her hand at stand-up comedy. It’d have been daunting for Garg to embark on this ambition, 18 “failed LLCs later”. But Garg acted on her “special gift” and transformed herself into Auntie Zarna, her onstage persona and as her fans love to call her, bursting onto the standup comedy scene