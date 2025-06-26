Tibet at one remove: Little Lhasa maps a people's emotional geography

Little Lhasa: Reflections on Exiled Tibet

by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

Published by Speaking Tiger

264 pages ₹499

Tibetans living under Chinese occupation and in various other parts of the world are waiting with bated breath for July 6, the 90th birthday of their leader Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama. As China shows no indication of relinquishing its control over Tibetan territory, the monk’s advancing age is a cause for concern for his people who have been yearning to return to a free Tibet. The question of succession is a critical one, and a public statement clarifying his plans for the future