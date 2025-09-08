Trial by Water: Assessing the paradoxical legacy of Indus Waters Treaty

Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India-Pakistan Relations

by Uttam Kumar Sinha

Published by Vintage

352 pages - ₹599

India has decided that blood and water will not flow together,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address at Delhi’s Red Fort three weeks ago. He was defending India’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty, signed with Pakistan in 1960, in abeyance following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April that led to the killing of 26 civilians.

That water diplomacy cannot co-exist with cross-border terrorism seems like a no-brainer but, unsurprisingly, it has met with staunch