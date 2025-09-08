Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / Trial by Water: Assessing the paradoxical legacy of Indus Waters Treaty

Trial by Water: Assessing the paradoxical legacy of Indus Waters Treaty

Uttam Kumar Sinha's book Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India-Pakistan Relations would be useful to anyone who is keen to understand India's official stance through a historical framework

Trial by Water
Unfortunately, this book overemphasises the economic, political, and strategic importance of the river and overlooks its immense cultural significance for the people who live along its banks.

Chintan Girish Modi
Trial by Water: Indus Basin and India-Pakistan Relations
by Uttam Kumar Sinha
Published by Vintage
352  pages - ₹599
 
India has decided that blood and water will not flow together,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address at Delhi’s Red Fort three weeks ago. He was defending India’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty, signed with Pakistan in 1960, in abeyance following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April that led to the killing of 26 civilians. 
That water diplomacy cannot co-exist with cross-border terrorism seems like a no-brainer but, unsurprisingly, it has met with staunch
Topics : Book Reviews Book India Pakistan relations Indus Waters Treaty
