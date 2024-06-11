Urdu, for Indians, by Indians

Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu

Author: Rakhshanda Jalil

Publisher: Simon & Schuster India

Pages: 264

Price: Rs 699

“When push comes to shove in the New India that is Bharat, not even speaking English will give me an exit pass if a mob baying for Muslim blood were to gherao me. All my so-called privileges can be brought to naught by a crowd of lumpens. This realisation is chilling,” writes Rakhshanda Jalil in her new book Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu.

The author, translator and literary historian, who is an authority on Urdu literature,