Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Urdu, for Indians, by Indians

In a collection of freshly written essays, Rakhshanda Jalil celebrates poetry's healing properties, while cautioning against prioritising one's religion over our shared humanity

Screenshot
Premium

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu
Author: Rakhshanda Jalil
Publisher: Simon & Schuster India
Pages: 264
Price:  Rs 699


“When push comes to shove in the New India that is Bharat, not even speaking English will give me an exit pass if a mob baying for Muslim blood were to gherao me. All my so-called privileges can be brought to naught by a crowd of lumpens. This realisation is chilling,” writes Rakhshanda Jalil in her new book Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu.

The author, translator and literary historian, who is an authority on Urdu literature,
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon