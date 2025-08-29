Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Valmik Thapar's final book distils half a century of tiger conservation

Valmik Thapar's final book distils half a century of tiger conservation

Valmik Thapar's final book celebrates India's tiger legacy, blending conservation insights, Ranthambore tales, and lyrical portraits of the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger

The Mysterious World of Tigers: A Book of Discovery
premium

The Mysterious World of Tigers: A Book of Discovery

Kanika Datta
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
The Mysterious World of Tigers: A Book of Discovery
By Valmik Thapar 
Published by Aleph
116 pages  ₹399
 
This little book by Valmik Thapar, published just before his death on May 31 this year, distils the great tiger conservationist’s half century of writing and studying the big cat in one of its prime habitats in Ranthambore National Park. It is part of an Essential India Editions series that, according to the publishers, seeks to “explore a foundational aspect of the country in new and thought-provoking ways.” The Mysterious World of Tigers can be read as a celebration of Project Tiger, the
Topics : Tiger conservation Tiger wildlife BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon