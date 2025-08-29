Valmik Thapar's final book distils half a century of tiger conservation

The Mysterious World of Tigers: A Book of Discovery

By Valmik Thapar

Published by Aleph

116 pages ₹399

This little book by Valmik Thapar, published just before his death on May 31 this year, distils the great tiger conservationist’s half century of writing and studying the big cat in one of its prime habitats in Ranthambore National Park. It is part of an Essential India Editions series that, according to the publishers, seeks to “explore a foundational aspect of the country in new and thought-provoking ways.” The Mysterious World of Tigers can be read as a celebration of Project Tiger, the