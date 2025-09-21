What happened in the 2024 election? Kamala Harris shares some thoughts

107 DAYS

by Kamala Harris

Published by

Simon & Schuster

304 pages ₹899

When Joe Biden phoned Kamala Harris to tell her that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, he said he was just minutes away from announcing his decision to the world. It was a Sunday afternoon in late July — not yet a full month since a wan, feeble Biden had delivered a listless debate performance against a red-faced, fulminating Donald Trump. For more than three weeks, Biden had been bucking demands to drop out, and Harris