Nationalism and Hindutva: A new era in Indian politics gets explored

India on the Move: When Jai Shri Ram Met Bharat Mata ki Jai

Author: Marya Shakil & Narendra Nath Mishra

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 174

Price: Rs 699

Marya Shakil and Narendra Nath Mishra are extremely busy television journalists. Ms Shakil was the only journalist to whom Prime Minister Modi granted an interview from his campaign vehicle. So it is mystifying how they got the time to develop an idea and write a book while covering recent events on the ground. For a reporter, covering an election is not just about hitting dusty roads, spending nights in small hamlets, tolerating attacks by mosquitoes and sundry