Why American democracy is not in decline

The American Beast, Essays, 2012-2022
Author: Jill Lepore
Publisher: Hachette
Pages: xii+283
Price: Rs 799
Jill Lepore is furious at America: At its gun-owning culture that spawns horrifying killings, including all-too-frequent mass shootings, at what seems to be institutionalised racism and at “the decay of the party system, the celebration of political intolerance by both the right and the left, the contribution of social media to political extremism, and the predicament of American journalism.”
The quote appears towards the end of the book of her essays under review, in the context of why “two in five Americans and three in five Republicans still believe”