Why the poor don't kill us: A must-read on why India is still Bharat

Why the poor don’t kill us: The psychology of Indians
by Manu Joseph
Published by Aleph
2025
266 pages ₹599This is the author’s fourth book but the first in the non-fiction genre, an innovation from the 1950s, merging responsible journalism and engaging fiction in impactful storytelling. The result is a sparkling flow of thoughts sustained by their own sometimes convoluted logic. The author quit as editor of the Open magazine to write and explore alternative opportunities.
So, why don’t more upper-class Indians get slaughtered in their beds by the numerically overwhelming poor, many of whom serve the former in