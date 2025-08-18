Why the poor don't kill us: A must-read on why India is still Bharat

Why the poor don’t kill us: The psychology of Indians

by Manu Joseph

Published by Aleph

2025

266 pages ₹599

This is the author’s fourth book but the first in the non-fiction genre, an innovation from the 1950s, merging responsible journalism and engaging fiction in impactful storytelling. The result is a sparkling flow of thoughts sustained by their own sometimes convoluted logic. The author quit as editor of the Open magazine to write and explore alternative opportunities.