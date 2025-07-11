Widows: Schipper's eight chapters offer deep insight into grieving, rights

Widows: A Global History
by Mineke Schipper
Published by Speaking Tiger
272 pages ₹499The Padma Bhushan awardee and activist Dr V Mohini Giri once remarked that “widowhood is a state of social death”, an observation that succinctly summarises the realities facing widows, including my mother, the world over. Why oppressive measures against widows are followed so reverentially is something that the Emeritus Professor of Intercultural Literary Studies, University of Leiden, Mineke Schipper, dissects in Widows: A Global History.
The eight chapters of Schipper’s magisterial work offers a deep understanding into such issues as the kind of grieving is considered acceptable for