Widows: Schipper's eight chapters offer deep insight into grieving, rights

Widows: A Global History

by Mineke Schipper

Published by Speaking Tiger

272 pages ₹499

The Padma Bhushan awardee and activist Dr V Mohini Giri once remarked that “widowhood is a state of social death”, an observation that succinctly summarises the realities facing widows, including my mother, the world over. Why oppressive measures against widows are followed so reverentially is something that the Emeritus Professor of Intercultural Literary Studies, University of Leiden, Mineke Schipper, dissects in Widows: A Global History.