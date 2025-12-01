World of the Right: Book challenges idea of a sudden radical-right ascent

World of the Right: Radical Conservatism and Global Order by Rita Abrahamsen & others

Published by Cambridge University

Press 220 pages ₹8,209

World of the Right: Radical Conservatism and Global Order is important enough to merit a review despite having been in circulation already for several months. The issues raised by its authors and the insights they provide on what is a powerful political ideology sweeping across the world, are decidedly current and of continuing relevance. The six authors are all eminent political scientists and historians. Rita Abrahamsen, Michael C Williams, Srdjan Vucetic