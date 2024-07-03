Business Standard
Yin, yang and assumptions

Sandeep Hasurkar explores how India and China, through contrasting governance and developmental paths, have shaped their unique trajectories on the global stage

Dance of the Elephant, Walk of the Dragon: How India and China are Reshaping the World in Different Ways
Dance of the Elephant, Walk of the Dragon: How India and China are Reshaping the World in Different Ways

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Dance of the Elephant, Walk of the Dragon: How India and China are Reshaping the World in Different Ways
Author: Sandeep Hasurkar
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 595


India and China are two of the world’s largest civilisations, countries and economies. Both have adopted strikingly different routes to reach the position they are in today. India adopted the path of a democratic governance while China moved towards the one-party authoritarian state. The author asserts that “this yin-yang of national narratives has unfolded uniquely for each nation over the centuries, shaping their individual, path-dependent trajectories”. The book also

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books India China relations

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

