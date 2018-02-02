Budget 2018: Glad tidings for tourism, says MakeMyTrip CEO Deep Kalra

The first after the goods and services tax (GST) and the last full of the current government before 2019 general elections is full of opportunities. Despite its massive potential, tourism is treated as an ancillary and not as a core industry that can be an engine for growth and employment generation.



The government has done well in terms of modernisation of big airports and rejuvenation of smaller ones. UDAN 2.0, offering connectivity to 56 unserved airports and 37 unserved helipads, will make flying accessible to millions by encouraging airlines to fly to under-served airports.

This is a right step towards achieving connectivity to tier-III and -IV cities. The plans to develop 10 tourist destinations to attract more people to the country and enhance amenities under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) programme shows the government’s intent for this sector.



Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip

Even the allocation of Rs 1,485.2 billion to bring state-of-the-art facilities such as Wi-Fi and CCTVs for the Indian Railways is a welcome move. This policy will not only help boost domestic tourism within the country but also positively impact the hotel and aviation sectors.