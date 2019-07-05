Budget 2019 fails to address development issues in Maoist zones: Baghel

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised Union Budget 2019 alleging that it failed to make provisions for the development of Maoist-infested pockets in the country.
“There is nothing in the Budget 2019 for taking measures for the development of the areas affected by the Maoist problem,” the chief minister of country’s worst Maoist-infested state said.
The Union Budget should have at least made provisions for expediting the aspirational district programme, he added.
The aspirational districts identified in Chhattisgarh are located in the worst Maoist-infested pockets.
Baghel added that the Centre had not taken any initiative to benefit the person standing in the last line in Maoist-infested districts.
